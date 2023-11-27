A major flood rescue exercise drew over 50 SES volunteers from around the state to the Murrumbidgee River at Darlington Point at the weekend.
Held across two days, the vital flood rescue training - Exercise Noah - also involved Fire and Rescue.
NSW SES assistant commissioner Dean Storey said the partnership of the two agencies will increase interoperability between the organisations.
"Exercising and drilling different scenarios is always invaluable," Assistant Commissioner Storey said.
"It was fantastic to have volunteers from our southern, western and south eastern zones participate in both water and land-based flood rescue training activities.
"We also deployed our Mobile Incident Command Centre, mobile communications equipment (Cell on Wheels) and exercised full incident management functions to simulate realistic operational responses."
Southern zone deputy commander, superintendent Scott McLennan said exercising in different parts of the state doesn't just improve the skills of volunteers but also tests their capabilities in new environments.
"Improving our knowledge of different locations helps us enhance our skills and also prepare us for future operations," superintendent McLennan said.
"We've seen a number of floods over the years at Darlington Point, and during last year's record flooding we had members from across the state sent in to assist with our operations," he said.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500.
In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
