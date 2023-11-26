The Area News
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

A house on Mackay Avenue went up in flames just after midnight

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 27 2023 - 11:00am, first published 9:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crews from Fire and Rescue Station 311 Griffith and 512 Yenda responded to the blaze just after midnight. Pictures supplied
Crews from Fire and Rescue Station 311 Griffith and 512 Yenda responded to the blaze just after midnight. Pictures supplied

A house on Mackay Avenue went up in smoke just after midnight on Monday morning, though nobody was injured in the fire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.