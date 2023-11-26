A house on Mackay Avenue went up in smoke just after midnight on Monday morning, though nobody was injured in the fire.
At around 12.20am on November 27, Fire and Rescue NSW were alerted to reports of the house fire and arrived to find the building ablaze.
Crews from Fire and Rescue Station 311 in Griffith and Station 512 in Yenda confirmed that nobody was inside the house and set to extinguishing the fire.
Unfortunately, damage and a partial collapse at the back of the building meant the fire had to be combatted externally - causing difficulty in finding the final remnants of the flames.
Crews were able to use a drone provided by Leeton's Station 360 to find remaining hotspots and extinguish the fire completely.
Fire and Rescue reminded all to ensure they had a working smoke alarm.
"A fire can quickly take hold and seconds matter," Fire and Rescue Station 311 reminded audiences on social media.
