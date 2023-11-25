The Area News
Griffith take down Leeton in MIA League men's grand final

By Liam Warren
Updated November 26 2023 - 8:40am, first published November 25 2023 - 10:32pm
For the first time in three years, the MIA League men's title is heading to Griffith after the Demons came away with a two-point win over Leeton.

