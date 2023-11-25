The Area News
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

New Swan: Griffith kick off recruitment with addition of experienced leader

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 25 2023 - 11:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Andruszkiewicz has signed with the Swans for next season after recently making the move to Griffith. Picture from Griffith Swans
Michael Andruszkiewicz has signed with the Swans for next season after recently making the move to Griffith. Picture from Griffith Swans

Griffith has signed former West Broken Hill captain Michael Andruszkiewicz for next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.