New Swan: Griffith kick off recruitment with addition of experienced leader

Griffith has signed former West Broken Hill captain Michael Andruszkiewicz for next season.
The 30-year-old is coming off a successful season up north where he led the Robins to a grand final appearance.
Andruszkiewicz and his partner recently made the move from Broken Hill to Griffith and he said he was excited to be donning the red and white for the Swans next season.
"Yeah definitely," Andruszkiewicz said.
"I can't wait to get out there and just get to know everyone as well, being new to town I don't really know too many people so it will be good to get involved and meet a few of the boys."
Andruszkiewicz has spent the past five years playing in the Broken Hill Football League however he said that his football journey actually started in South Australia.
"I grew up in the Adelaide Hills and played a fair bit of my senior footy and juniors in the Hills there," he said.
"Then I eventually got a gig up in Broken Hill, I'm an industrial sparky in the mines so I've been up there for about five years and I played a lot with West Broken Hill Football Club."
Andruszkiewicz said he enjoyed his footy up in Broken Hill despite the league only consisting of four different clubs.
"It was good," he said.
"There's only four teams in the league but it's still quite competitive, there's a couple of dominant teams like South and North.
"They are always hard to come up against but it's been good, it's been a good journey."
Andruszkiewicz said he was excited to be playing in the Riverina League next season and having a bit of variety in regards to home and away games.
"I'm actually kind of looking forward to getting back to true home and away games," he said.
"Back up in Broken Hill, your home and away games are sometimes at the same ground so you don't really get too much of an advantage or disadvantage."
Andruszkiewicz said that he has spent the majority of his career playing through the midfield, however he noted that in recent years he has also spent some time down back in defence.
"I played a lot through the midfield," he said.
"But last year we had quite a few defenders who were quite young so I had more of a leadership role in the back line.
"I've kind of been transitioning a bit back that way, but I'm pretty comfortable playing wherever I need to be played."
Having captained a pretty young side over the last two seasons, Andruszkiewicz was hoping to be able to provide a bit of leadership at the Swans next year.
"The last two years I've been captain of the West Broken Hill A grade side," he said.
"We were lucky enough to get into the grand final last year and I think it was 16 years they hadn't made the grand final.
"So that was quite a good effort with a young side as well and that was probably the highlight of being up there for the last five years.
"I did hear that they are quite a young side which works out well for what I've been playing with the last couple of years.
"Hopefully I can jump in and give the younger boys a bit of a hand if they need or help develop where I can."
