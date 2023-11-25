The Exies Eagles have kept pace with top-of-the-table Hanwood after coming away with a bonus-point win over Exies Diggers.
The Eagles won the toss and elected to bat. It was a steady start before Dan Hillam struck to remove Zac Dart (3), while Josh Lanham struck four overs later to dismiss the dangerous James Roche (5) after he was caught.
After offering some resistance at the top of the order, Scott Rankin (27) was the next to depart, caught off the bowling of Kyle Pete, and Lanham had his second soon after when Arshdeep Sandhu was caught by Hillam.
Exies captain Josh Davis, in his first game back from injury, and Travers Pickmere were tasked with getting the Eagles towards a defendable total.
Davis (29) scored at almost a run a ball before he was caught off the bowling of Manan Dave (1/16), while Mason Ashcroft lasted an over before he became the second to fall to the bowling of Pete (2/42).
Pickmere tried to keep the runs ticking over for the Eagles, but the only real support came from Bilal (16), who scored at a run-a-ball before being caught off the bowling of Hillam.
The Eagles only lasted another over and a half as Duane Ashcroft (4) fell to the bowling of Lanham (3/42) while Hillam (4/32) finished the innings on a hat-trick with the wickets of Parwinder Singh (2) and Arjun Kamboj (0) in successive deliveries to see Pickmere (49*) stranded one short of a fifty as the Eagles were bowled out for 172.
RELATED
It was a tough start for the Diggers side as Mason Ashcroft (2/22) was able to pick up the quick wickets of Manan Dave (4) and Bryce Rogers (4) in quick succession.
Pete and Lanham were tasked with getting the Diggers side back on track; however, when Lanham (12) fell to the bowling of Kamboj (1/27), it looked to be falling all on Pete's power.
Hillam looked to hold up and end while Pete took the leading role, and while the partnership was proving somewhat successful when Hillam (5) fell to Duane Ashcroft, it was the beginning of the end.
Pete (30) was caught off the bowling of Bilal, and Dean Villata (1) was knocked over by Duane Ashcroft (2/5) looked to have the game coming to a conclusion.
Craig Lugton (3) and Anurag Dhot (2) occupied the crease before Bilal (3/12) and Sandhu (1/3) were able to pick up the remaining wickets to see Diggers bowled out for 74 and hand the Eagles a 98-run victory.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.