The Eagles only lasted another over and a half as Duane Ashcroft (4) fell to the bowling of Lanham (3/42) while Hillam (4/32) finished the innings on a hat-trick with the wickets of Parwinder Singh (2) and Arjun Kamboj (0) in successive deliveries to see Pickmere (49*) stranded one short of a fifty as the Eagles were bowled out for 172.

