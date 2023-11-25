Paramedics across the state are set to take drastic action, after negotiations with Premier Chris Minns have soured.
The Health Services Union for NSW has announced that unless they receive a fair pay offer from the Premier, HSU members will not be registering with AHPRA - potentially limiting what they can do for patients in need.
Not to worry though, as anyone needing emergency medical help will still receive it.
From 7am to 7pm on December 1, paramedics will only be attending emergency jobs, categorised as Priority 1.
From November 23 to November 30, union members will be refusing staff movements, and refusing to respond to any non-emergency patient transfer jobs - leaving them to Patient Transport services.
HSU delegate and Griffith paramedic David Mecham said that the main card to play was the threat of deregistering.
"On the 30th of November, we're required to register with AHPRA as professionals ... What we're saying is that because the current government is refusing to acknowledge us as professionals and pay us accordingly, we won't register," he explained.
"We won't be allowed to call ourselves paramedics. We're not refusing to work, we'll still come to work, but whether or not we'll be able to use our skills that we have, that's up to the government."
The change could limit two in five paramedics to 'ambulance drivers' - without the ability to do much more than basic first aid.
READ MORE
Paramedics are asking for a 20 per cent pay increase, to bring NSW in line with other states pay rates.
"We're looking to stop the influx of paramedics leaving NSW and going to the other states. For young paramedics, they come into the job and find out their friends in the ACT and Queensland are being paid 30 per cent more ... we've lost 600 paramedics in the last few months," Mr Mecham said.
Katherine Sgamotta, who started as a paramedic in Griffith four months ago after studying in Victoria, said the difference was stark.
"It's very different, it's very behind the times ... we're outdated."
Miss Sgamotta explained that part of the issue was that while they had the same skills as Victorian and Queensland paramedics, they were unable to put them to use.
"It's a lot of things that could really benefit the people of NSW, but we're just not allowed to do them."
Mr Mecham encouraged people to 'just be understanding' with the struggle, and contact Member for Murray Helen Dalton if they wanted to pledge support.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.