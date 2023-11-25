The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith's paramedics are joining in the HSU boycott, demanding pay parity with other states

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated November 25 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith paramedics Shannen Murray, David Mecham, Melissa Burrow, Carmen Symonds, Gabby Cocks and Katherine Sgammotta. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Griffith paramedics Shannen Murray, David Mecham, Melissa Burrow, Carmen Symonds, Gabby Cocks and Katherine Sgammotta. Picture by Cai Holroyd

Paramedics across the state are set to take drastic action, after negotiations with Premier Chris Minns have soured.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.