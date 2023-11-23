Griffith is now home to a number of signs pledging to welcome refugees, visitors and all to the town.
The signs are the culmination of months of effort from Griffith's chapter of Rural Australians for Refugees, along with Griffith City Council.
RAR Griffith president Will Mead said that she had learnt just how complicated putting a sign up can be, but was very pleased with how they had turned out.
"We first suggested it in 2018, but we din't start actively pursuing it until about two years ago," she said.
She added that the signs weren't just for refugees or international immigrants, but could apply to everyone taking a risk and coming out to Griffith - either forever, or just for a trip.
"People who are coming to Griffith to live, or just coming to visit - they get a feeling that everybody is welcome ... refugees in particular, but all newcomers can feel that Griffith is a welcoming community."
Mayor Doug Curran said that it was 'long overdue' to have the signs upright.
"We know that we've got a lot of migrants and refugees in town, and we want them to know they're welcome," he said.
He added that it was akin to the Welcome Experience and social nights that Griffith has been putting on to help people feel at home as soon as they arrive.
"It all adds to a positive experience for new people in town ... We saw what they were doing in Leeton and how successful that was, and we thought it was a great idea."
The three signs sit at the entrances to Griffith. Two sit on Kidman Way - one between Hanwood and Griffith, while another is closer to Tharbogang.
A final sign decorates Burley Griffin Way on the approach to Yoogali.
