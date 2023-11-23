A new face is driving the spirit of Christmas in Griffith this year, with local resident Danielle Pfitzner working hard to deliver a Carols by Candlelight spectacular no one will want to miss.
A sizeable ensemble of singers and performers are slated for the Memorial Gardens stage, with food and refreshments on offer, children's activities and even a visit from the man in the big red suit who will be handing out goodie bag.
Ms Pfitzner, who is the creative director of this year's Carols, said she is expecting a large crowd and is looking forward to showcasing a free night of entertainment for both young and old to enjoy.
"We will have the combined primary schools choir on show with around 80 students, as well as a variety of locals performers - including cast members from this years The Wedding Singer," she said.
"Local muso Ross Vecchio will get be performing in addition to the Griffith City Band and the Combined Churches. Glenn Starr and Cr Jenny Ellis will EMC the show.
"I'm also hoping to have students from MRHS involved in a segment.
"Santa will even be singing a few songs too!"
Ms Pfitzner was inspired to take up the reins this year after having been a big fan of past years events and the community spirit it generates.
"I love what these events stand for. It's a great way to engage with the community and ensure it continues.
"Hosts Griffith City Council have been wonderful to work with and will fuel a wonderful experience for everyone.
"Christmas is a wonderful time of the year for our city to come together and celebrate. That's what this is all about," she said.
Griffith Rotary will be cooking a barbecue while not-for-profit youth organisation Fusion will be keeping youngsters busy with puzzles and games.
A highlight of the night will be a fireworks display, sponsored by ProTen, which will colour the sky from 9.30pm.
The free event will be held at the Memorial Gardens stage on December 10, commencing at 6:15pm for children's activities and 7:30pm for carols.
