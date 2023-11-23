The Area News
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

The National Resources Access Regulator has found that over 40,000ML of water was taken out illegally in one year

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
November 23 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The amount of water overdrawn could fill Oberon Dam. Picture supplied
The amount of water overdrawn could fill Oberon Dam. Picture supplied

The Natural Resources Access Regulator has found that a massive 40,000 megalitres of water has been overdrawn during the 2021-22 financial year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.