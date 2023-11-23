The Area News
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Further details over horror crash near Carrathool, highway reopens

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated November 23 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 3:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driver confirmed dead in horror three-truck crash on Sturt Highway.
Driver confirmed dead in horror three-truck crash on Sturt Highway.

Further details have emerged into a three-truck crash near Carrathool that left one dead and others injured.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.