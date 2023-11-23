DRUGS worth a quarter of a million dollars have been seized in Griffith as part of an ongoing investigation.
A 42-year-old man and 45-year-old woman were arrested and charged on Tuesday, November 21 in Griffith as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged drug importation in the state's south.
Officers from the Riverina Police District executed a search warrant at a Griffith home, where they allegedly seized 1.5kg of methylamphetamine, cannabis, and electronic devices.
The potential street value of the methylamphetamine seized is about $250,000.
The man was charged with possess commercial quantity unlawful import - border-controlled drugs, possess marketable quantity unlawful border controlled drug, fail to comply with digital evidence access order direction and breach of bail.
The woman was charged with possess commercial quantity of methamphetamine - border controlled drug, possess marketable quantity and unlawful import border controlled drug and two counts of possess prohibited drug.
Both were refused bail at Griffith Local Court on Wednesday, November 22.
