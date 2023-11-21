Domestic and family violence forum coming up

A special and vitally important forum on domestic and family violence is coming to Griffith in early December.
The Community Migrant Resource Centre and Centacare South West are partnering to deliver the forum on December 6, which aims to help people recognise the different forms that violence can take and better understand the impacts on families.
The forum is focused on a theme of 'Empowered Communities, Empowered Women' and will host speakers from around the country as they share their insights and experiences.
Speakers will include acting principal solicitor for the Refugee Advice and Casework Service Katie Wrigley, MLHD Psychologist Liz Parker, Manager of Links for Women at Linking Communities Network Carol Farlow and Manager of the Murrumbidgee Women's Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service Ann Jones, all sharing their perspectives and knowledge.
The forum is built on three tenets, of sharing knowledge, raising awareness and perhaps most importantly, engaging with the community.
Attendees will be asked to participate in discussions and help explore potential solutions or interventions as an effort to increase that community engagement and help bring in new voices and perspectives to the national problem.
The forum is a part of the United Nations '16 Days of Activism' - an international campaign against domestic violence that runs every year from the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25 to Human Rights Day on December 10.
The forum will be held from 10.15am on December 6 at Quest Griffith, going until 12.30pm with a light lunch afterwards. Registrations are not required.
