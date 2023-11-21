The Area News
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
A special forum on domestic and family violence will be held in early December as part of the '16 Days of Activism'

By Staff Reporters
November 21 2023 - 6:00pm
Domestic and family violence forum coming up
A special and vitally important forum on domestic and family violence is coming to Griffith in early December.

