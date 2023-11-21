Murrumbidgee Regional High School is splitting back into two separate schools for 2024, but the two schools will keep the MRHS name and uniform.
While treated separately and with separate principals, the schools will keep at least one link for 2024, with senior elective lines still being shared between the two sites to 'ensure curriculum choice for students is maximised' and to ensure students can still benefit from programs like the Pasifika program and STEM Academy.
Overseeing that partnership will be an independent 'principal administrator' - current MRHS principal David Crelley - but neither school principal will report to them.
That position will remain until at least the next staffing review, around 2028.
A spokesperson for the Department of Education said that the split was on track for 2024, and added that they were emphasising efforts to minimise disruption to students and staff.
"We are continuing to work on ensuring there is a smooth transition for Murrumbidgee Regional High School to two schools," they said.
"Our priority throughout this process is to ensure that disruption to students and staff is minimised."
The two schools will be provisionally named 'Murrumbidgee Regional High School - Wade' and 'Murrumbidgee Regional High School - Griffith' and keep the MRHS uniforms for 2024 as the schools find their new identities.
"It is vital that teachers, staff, students and parents and carers are deeply involved in these decisions, as they are central to each school's identity," reads a letter from Prue Car, describing 2024 as a 'transition year' for the schools.
Kevin Farrell, a stalwart ambassador of the push to demerge the schools, said that the confusion was a result of the Department of Education trying to save face.
"In the five years I've been fighting this battle for the public school kids in Griffith, I am yet to come across more than half a dozen people who can give me a good reason why the community has been put through this rubbish," he said.
"In my opinion, it has come down to a simple issue for the Education Department officials concerned, that is, saving face."
The DoE has appointed Yvan Chambers as principal of MRHS - Wade, while hiring a new principal for MRHS - Griffith is still ongoing.
