Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Murrumbidgee Regional High School will split for 2024, but will keep the name and uniform

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated November 21 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 3:04pm
Kevin Farrell outside the future Murrumbidgee Regional High School - Griffith. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Murrumbidgee Regional High School is splitting back into two separate schools for 2024, but the two schools will keep the MRHS name and uniform.

