Leaders took Tuesday's buybacks rally to reiterate the damage that would be done to the area if the Bill passes the senate.
Griffith mayor Doug Curran pointed out the Victoria Government predicts the area could lose as many as 1500 jobs if the bill passes.
"That's $1 billion ripped out of towns like ours," Cr Curran said.
"The worst part is they haven't even come here to look us in the eye. They are rushing it through without any consultation. They don't want to hear our voices. And that is why we are having this rally."
Griffith Business Chamber president John Nikolic said the effects of the cost of living mingled with the consequences of buybacks would cripple the business community much the same way it did when the Murray Darling Basin plan was introduced in 2012.
"This couldn't happen at a worst time. Business confidence is at historic lows - similar to what was experienced during the pandemic. It's also coming at a time when the cost of running business is only rising," he said.
"This is about politics, not good policy. Riverina communities should not have to suffer as a result of a failure of the plan. The plan has not been achieved because of a failure of the states and the Commonwealth to deliver on projects that would have increased available water into the basin.
"No farmer wants to sell their water. Buybacks are based on the caprice of the free market. Farmers will sell their water due to fluctuating and temporarily economic conditions. That is not how we should run our rivers.
"In the MIA, a drop of water goes further than anywhere else. It is the MIA that is best positioned to ensure the basin's precious water is used efficiently," Mr Nikolic said.
City councillor and local farmer Glen Andreazza said Griffith has already done its share of heavy lifting.
"This bill has no transparency, no proper process, and no consultation. Nobody has come to this community or any other community in the Basin and have been asked what effects it will have," Cr Andreazza said.
"We've been through enough the last ten years.
"Irrigated water is the lifeblood of communities on the Murray Darling Basin. If you take blood from a human and take enough, they will die. If you take enough water from these communities, they will die also. Enough is enough. We've reached our limit.
"We all want a healthy river, but there's smarter ways to get there. Work with us, not against us and keep Griffith thriving."
