Police searching for driver who fled scene

Police are on the lookout for a driver who collided with two parked cars on Palla Street on Thursday, November 16.
At 3.10pm, a white Toyota Starlet van was driving along Palla Street near the Bent Street intersection, when the vehicle collided with two parked cars. The driver attempted to drive away from the scene, but when they were unable to, fled on foot.
Officers from Griffith Police Station attended the scene shortly afterwards but were unable to find the missing driver and are continuing to search for the fleeing driver. Police have been unable to determine a reason or cause of the accident.
Police are appealing for information or witnesses to the accident, and anyone with information on the mysterious driver.
IN OTHER NEWS
Not long afterwards, at 1am on November 17, police and Fire and Rescue Station 311 were called out to a grass fire on Walla Avenue.
While the fire was extinguished quickly with nobody injured and no damage to property, and forensic police have examined the scene, the cause of the fire remains unknown.
Anyone with information on any incidents can contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.
