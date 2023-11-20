The Area News
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police are on the lookout for a driver who fled the scene of an accident on Palla Street

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 20 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 3:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police searching for driver who fled scene
Police searching for driver who fled scene

Police are on the lookout for a driver who collided with two parked cars on Palla Street on Thursday, November 16.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help