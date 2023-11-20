The Area News
Mayor Doug Curran cautiously welcomes NSW Govt move to scrap ESL from council rates system

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
November 20 2023 - 2:00pm
Griffith City mayor Doug Curran says he is confident the NSW Government can fix the ESL debacle but is concerned of further costs to councils. Picture by Allan Wilson
Griffith mayor Doug Curran has cautiously welcomed the NSW government's aspiration to remove the Emergency Services Levy (ESL) from council's rates system.

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

