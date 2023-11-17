A Willandra Avenue building that once housed the iconic MIA Smash Repairs will receive a new lease on life, subject to final council approval.
Riverina man Brenton Gannon is hoping to open the doors of his new smash repair workshop 'Griffith Panel and Paint' early next month, with the final tick of approval hoped to occur soon.
If successful, the qualified panel beater and his family will be relocating to Griffith to run the new business, with Mr Gannon saying he expects good demand and hopes it will take pressure off other outlets.
"I've been doing this 20 years and am currently working for an outlet in Wagga as manager. I'm looking forward to branching out and running my own business," Mr Gannon said.
"I've done all aspects of the trade, plus I can paint and do tows. I'm really looking forward to running my own gig out of this prime, well-known location."
Mr Gannon is no stranger to Griffith, having worked in the city during the formative years of his trade.
After noticing an influx of Griffith customers getting work done in Wagga due to a backlog back home, Mr Gannon saw an opportunity.
"The other workshops appear to be run off their feet, with many of them booked out until Easter," Mr Gannon said.
"We've increasingly been coming over this way to pick up vehicles, so hopefully this shop will take off some pressure and save the frustrations of customers having to wait so long at home or get their cars mended two hours from home."
If council approvals go through, his first priority will be obtaining staff - especially apprentices.
"I've got one staff member starting up after Christmas and hopefully two others, along with a spray painter," Mr Gannon said.
"A big focus is going to be giving apprentices a start in the industry. I think the trade itself is going through a dry time so I want to give it as much a boost in Griffith as I can and get a lot of young blood back into the industry. So I will be advertising soon."
With wife Shantell to run the administration department, the Gannon's say they are excited to open the doors and call Griffith home.
"I'd say it's been about 23 years since MIA Smash Repairs operated here, so it's going to be great to get the doors open again. Aside from setting up a spray booth and a paint mixing room, everything is basically ready to go," he said.
"I've spoken to a few people from Griffith already who love the fact they are going to be getting another smash repair here - I'm hoping it will be a real success."
It's hoped the business will begin operations from December 11.
