Yambil Street's Fi and Me Skin Studio has been named the winner of this year's Pink Up Griffith Window display.
The announcement was made on Friday, with over 20 Griffith businesses sprucing up their facades and windows pink for the annual fundraiser.
Fi and Me staffer Khalia Ippoliti said it was an honour.
"We know how important the money raised from the Pink Up initiative is and its nice to be able to contribute to that," Ms Ippoliti said.
As a result, the business received a $500 travel voucher courtesy of iTravel.
The final tally for the funding pool raised in Pink Up Griffith fetched over $40,000 for the McGrath Foundation - doubling last year's figure.
Monies raised will go towards supporting the nation's nurses and the work they do for patients.
But more poignantly, this event aimed to directly support local breast care nurse Fiona Shields reach the large number of clients she services in the regional footprint.
"It's a fantastic result and we especially thank iTravel who recently came to the table with a further $1000 donation to this pool," Griffith Real Estate's Jorja Langman said.
She and colleague Chloe Bavaresco have been the backbone of this years campaign, organising and leading the events that have made up the overall initiative, including the recent Ladies and Tradies night and Middy's barbecues.
"Without Midday's this wouldn't have been the success it was - they have been a major supporter this year and physically got behind it," Ms Bavaresco said.
"I'm ecstatic we've doubled our efforts; we weren't expecting that. I think the reason it happened is because we managed to spread the word more and asked a number of businesses that haven't been involved in past years to assist - they certainly came to the table.
"It's a great cause. I think everyone in Griffith would know someone who has been touched by cancer and know how important it is to receive care. We're glad we have been able to assist ensure that care reaches as many people as possible.
"We're looking forward to making the event even bigger and better next year."
Bra donations as part of the cause were also up this year, with a total of around 50 obtained.
Strawberry's on Ice, who have also donated for Pink Up Griffith, will be ensuring the bras are donated to a third world country.
