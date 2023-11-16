Man killed in Newell Highway crash tragedy, roads closed

A man has died and the highway is closed near West Wyalong after a truck and a ute collided late on Thursday night.
The Newell Highway remains closed out outside Wyalong on Friday morning as police and emergency services continue investigations into the tragedy.
When Murrumbidgee Police District officers arrived, they discovered a Ford Falcon ute and a truck had collided on the highway just east of Wyalong, between Quandialla Road and Spauls Lane.
The driver of the ute - a man who is yet to be identified - was the only person travelling in the vehicle and died at the scene, police said.
The truck driver was uninjured in the wreck and taken to West Wyalong Hospital for mandatory testing.
A crime scene was established and subject to forensic examination overnight, with emergency services still on scene through to sun-up as a tow truck was called in to collect the vehicles.
The highway is expected to be closed well into Friday morning until the scene is cleared. Diversions are in place for vehicles travelling in both directions, with light vehicles being diverted locally to follow the directions of emergency services on site.
Heavy vehicles can use the Newell Highway, Mid Western Highway, Olympic Highway, Burley Griffin Way and Goldfields Way to reroute around the crash scene.
Police are calling for anyone with dashcam footage or information about the circumstances of the crash to come forward as they prepare a report for the coroner.
Anyone who can assist investigators can make contact by calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
