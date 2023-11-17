The Area News
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Member for Murray Helen Dalton says Water Minister Tanya Plibersek's Bill is 'doomed to fail'

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated November 17 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Murray Helen Dalton during a press conference outside her office on Friday. Picture by Allan Wilson
Member for Murray Helen Dalton during a press conference outside her office on Friday. Picture by Allan Wilson

With Environment and Water Minister Tanya Plibersek's buybacks bill on apparent shaky ground, Member for Murray Helen Dalton has called for her to abandon her campaign once and for all.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.