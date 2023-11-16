The Area News
Friday, 17 November 2023
MP Sussan Ley showcases whats at stake in 'Taste of the Basin' at Parliament House

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated November 17 2023 - 9:30am, first published November 16 2023 - 4:00pm
Around 400 people gathered for 'Taste of the Basin' on Wednesday night. Picture supplied
Around 400 people gathered for 'Taste of the Basin' on Wednesday night. Picture supplied

Around 400 people attended 'Taste of the Basin' as part of Farrer MP Sussan Ley's demonstration against water buybacks at Parliament House on Wednesday night.

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

