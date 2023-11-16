An opportunity to shine a light on the health and well-being of men in the area and the things they do attracted a steady turnout to Darlington Point's Outback Cafe.
Organised by Rural Outreach Counselling and held on Thursday, the event was a chance to celebrate in the lead up to International Men's Day on November 19.
International Men's Day celebrates the positive value men bring to the world, their families and communities.
Rural Outreach Counsellor Brendan McCory was on hand to chat with locals and highlight the importance of mental health if men on the land.
Rural Outreach Counselling general manager Chelsea Stewart said she was pleased with the turnout, acknowledging this time of year is a busy one for many men who are hard at work for harvest.
"We had some amazing conversations with people who stopped by to grab a coffee and we gained some great insights into the community," Ms Stewart said.
"An event like this is important for any town but I think it's especially important for tight-knit areas like this.
"The town of Darlington Point have really supported our organisation and we hope to have more events in the area to show our support and genuine gratitude to those who have welcomed us.
"I believe it's important to have a presence outside of crisis or tragedy. As we know, you are more likely to turn to a mate who has shared the good times when you need help in the bad times. So creating that familiarity through "good time" events will hopefully build the trust so if in need, our neighbours in communities like Darlington Point will feel confident to turn to us for help and support."
She said she is proud of the work the Rural Outreach Counselling and the volunteer driven Mate Keeper program is also doing in country towns.
"It's like a peer support program comprising of volunteers who I think of as mental health warriors. We give them training and skills to identify those who might be struggling and start a conversation. They are regular people doing extraordinary things," Ms Stewart said.
"Men are less likely to report mental health struggles because of the stigma around mental health. But I like to think of it this way - if you're struggling, or if you think you are starting to struggle, asking for help, support or empathy isn't a sign of weakness, fragility or unworthiness. Asking for help is just good problem solving," she said.
