Domestic violence rates haven't dropped in Griffith, as pressure on support services increases

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated November 8 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 1:30pm
Deputy CEO of Linking Communities Network Kirrilly Salvestro. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Deputy CEO of Linking Communities Network Kirrilly Salvestro. Picture by Cai Holroyd

Domestic violence rates in Griffith and the MIA remain alarmingly high, as refuges and support services contend with rising demand and limited resources.

Local News

