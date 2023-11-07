The Area News
Students at MRHS were excited to meet Olympic gold-medallist and champion rugby player Alicia Lucas

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated November 7 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 3:00pm
MRHS's Under 16s rugby union team and girl's rugby 7s team with Olympic gold medallist Alicia 'Quirky' Lucas. Picture by Cai Holroyd
MRHS's Under 16s rugby union team and girl's rugby 7s team with Olympic gold medallist Alicia 'Quirky' Lucas. Picture by Cai Holroyd

Students at Murrumbidgee Regional High School's Griffith site were excited to be visited by olympic gold-medallist and professional rugby player Alicia 'Quirky' Lucas.

