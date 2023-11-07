Students at Murrumbidgee Regional High School's Griffith site were excited to be visited by olympic gold-medallist and professional rugby player Alicia 'Quirky' Lucas.
Lucas dropped by the school to talk all things sport and share her journey with the young people as part of the Australian Olympic Committee's Olympics Unleashed program.
The program aims to motivate and inspire young people to pursue their passions, as well as promote Australian sport ahead of the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.
Lucas is best-known for representing Australia at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she and the Australian team defeated New Zealand to take home the inaugural gold medal.
Lucas said she was excited to be touring the Riverina, where she grew up as well as share her journey to the rugby finals.
"It's really exciting to get back to regional schools ... the goal is to expose students to Olympians and their journeys of hard work and the challenges we had to overcome," she said.
"Using sport as a spearhead for those messages."
She spoke on her own journey from touch football to rugby and the hurdles she had to overcome - particularly regarding tackling.
"Biggest thing for me mentally was getting over that contact fear. I knew my contact wasn't good enough, I had to work really hard ... I was a natural competitor, I hated being told that I wasn't good enough at something so from there, I made a huge conscious effort to up the contact side of things," she said.
In addition while she was there, Lucas presented the Under 16s Girls Clayton Cup Rugby Union team and the Under 16s Buchan Shield team with their medals after the season.
The girls team placed first in the state, while the Buchan Shield team were narrowly beaten and went home with silver medals.
She added that if students just took one thing away from her talk, it was to keep their eyes open for opportunities.
"For me, I got a letter inviting me to play a sport I hadn't done before and I just went for it," she said.
"The biggest thing I found was saying yes to opportunities so I hope they take those opportunities when they come."
