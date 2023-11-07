The Area News
A 69-year-old woman has been transferred to Wagga Hospital after being struck by a car

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 7 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 11:04am
Woman hospitalised after Griffith car accident
Woman hospitalised after Griffith car accident

A 69-year-old woman has been hospitalised after a car accident on Banna Avenue on November 3.

