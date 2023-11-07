Woman hospitalised after Griffith car accident

A 69-year-old woman has been hospitalised after a car accident on Banna Avenue on November 3.
At 5pm on Friday, November 3, a vehicle hit the woman while she was walking on Banna Avenue, causing serious injury to her leg. The woman was transferred to Wagga Wagga Hospital for surgery addressing fractures.
She is currently in a stable condition.
At 1.00am on November 5, a 29-year-old man was stopped while driving along McCarthy Road in Lake Wyangan for a breath test. The driver returned a high range reading and his license was immediately suspended.
The driver will appear in Griffith Local Court on December 6.
Police have also advised that the string of stealing from motor vehicles in North Griffith has continued and urged residents of the area to ensure their cars are locked at night and to remove valuables from inside cars.
