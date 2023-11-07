The Area News
Griffith's Remembrance Day service will be held at Memorial Park on November 11

Cai Holroyd
Cai Holroyd
Updated November 7 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 4:00pm
Griffith's Remembrance Day service will be held at the cenotaph from 10.30am on November 11. Picture file
Griffith's Remembrance Day service will be held at the cenotaph from 10.30am on November 11. Picture file

Griffith will be taking a moment to honour those who gave their lives in service, joining with Remembrance Day services around the country.

Local News

