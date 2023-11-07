Griffith will be taking a moment to honour those who gave their lives in service, joining with Remembrance Day services around the country.
Every year, on November 11, Australia comes together for a moment's silence at 11am to recognise the anniversary of the armistice that brought an end to World War I on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
Griffith will be recognising the importance of the day with the Griffith RSL sub-branch's traditional poppy appeal and service at the cenotaph.
Secretary of the Griffith RSL sub-branch Berdene Oxley-Boyd encouraged all of the community to come out and pay respect.
"Money raised from the poppy appeal will remain in the Griffith community to provide support for veterans and their families," she said.
"We invite the community to come along and commemorate with us, join us in honouring those who gave their lives in service."
READ MORE
The poppy appeal will be running all week, with stalls at Griffith Central and the Kooyoo Street kiosk on November 9 and 10.
Ms Oxley-Boyd added a special thank you to students and staff at Marian Catholic College for their help selling poppies around town.
Griffith's Remembrance Day service will begin at 10.30 in Memorial Park.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.