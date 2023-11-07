Millie is a sweet, affectionate dog who would suit a family home as she is gentle with children and loves getting pats.
She was the centre of attraction at the recent Bunnings Adoption Awareness Day and received lots of pats and attention from kids of all ages.
A medium-size, blue heeler/wolfhound mix, Millie loves to be near people and will happily follow you around all day.
She is a quiet, carefree, no fuss dog who just wants lots of love.
She would certainly not mind being an only dog and getting all the attention, but would also suit a home with other calm, relaxed dogs in preference to noisy, energetic ones.
Millie needs someone who will continue her training and has time to take her on walks.
She is a smart dog, who loves to play and will be easily trainable with the right person.
READ MORE
If Millie sounds like the perfect dog for you, contact Griffith City Council on 1300 176 077 to arrange a meet and greet.
Her adoption fee is $410, which includes desexing, first vaccination, microchipping and lifetime registration.
We are happy to confirm the RSPCA will be returning to Griffith on Tuesday, November 21 for its annual Healthy Pets Day, offering free vet checks, vaccinations and microchipping for dogs and cats.
Any identified health problems are then referred to our vet clinics.
To be eligible, pet owners must hold a concession card and reside in the Griffith LGA.
Appointments will open soon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.