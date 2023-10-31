The Area News
Productivity Commission backs Murray-Darling Basin Plan rewrite

By Jamieson Murphy
November 1 2023 - 10:00am
70 pc oppose new Murray Darling-Basin Plan, but report backs govt
A new report has backed the government's proposal to rewrite the Murray-Darling Basin Plan, but more than 70 per cent of public submissions oppose the controversial legislation.

