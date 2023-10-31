The Area News
Swans player Jay Summers will be heading to Utah in 2024 on a scholarship for Snow College

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
October 31 2023 - 6:00pm
Swans player Jay Summers will be taking off in 2024 to play American football for Snow College in Utah. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Swans player Jay Summers will be missing the next few seasons, as his formidable skills have landed him a spot playing NFL for a US college.

Swans player Jay Summers will be missing the next few seasons, as his formidable skills have landed him a spot playing NFL for a US college.

