Swans player Jay Summers will be missing the next few seasons, as his formidable skills have landed him a spot playing NFL for a US college.
Summers has landed himself a special international student scholarship to play gridiron for Snow College, a college in Utah after covertly attending a scouting event in Melbourne - keeping it on the down-low even from his teammates.
Summers came first in the country in both the vertical jump and third in the 10-yard dash, cementing him as a formidable wide receiver in the eyes of US colleges.
"There were no football scholarships left, but they got me an international student one," Summers said.
The journey to this point hasn't been easy either, with few opportunities to get into American football - and Summers almost gave up, but his passion kept him going.
"I've always loved American football. I just fell in love with it at 7 or 8 years old. Since then I was just watching, throwing and catching by myself ... I almost gave up around year 10 since there was no real pathway," he said.
He'll be taking off to start at Snow College on January 6, and going so far from home has presented a few nerves - but in between games and training, he's looking forward to meeting new people, experiencing the world and getting a college degree.
"Leaving home will be a big thing, but there's a lot more over there as well."
He's currently planning to study communications and rhetoric, but said that may change once he's there.
Once he's done his two years at Snow College, he dreamed of moving onto Louisiana State University - like his idol Odell Beckham Jr - but promised to come back and visit often.
"I will miss Australian football, I'll miss the Griffith Swans. They've been a great team and a massive support ... I'll try and come back as much as I can."
