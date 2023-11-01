The Area News
Doctors referred to medical board over death of Adam Fitzpatrick, injured in crash at Hay

By Duncan Murray
November 1 2023 - 11:00am
A coroner found a man could have lived if clinicians at St George Hospital had acted differently. File images
A coronial inquiry has found a series of professional errors led to the death of a young man in hospital two weeks after he was airlifted after a Riverina crash.

