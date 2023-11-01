The Area News
Country Mayors Association Parliamentary inquiry backed by Griffith, Leeton mayors

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
November 1 2023 - 3:06pm
Griffith mayor Doug Curran and Leeton mayor Tony Reneker have weighed in on a call by the NSW Country Mayors Association to create a Parliamentary inquiry into rural and remote crime.
MIA mayors have backed support for a Parliamentary inquiry into crime, law and order in regional and remote areas of the state, saying they especially would like to see action around bettering policing resources as a result.

