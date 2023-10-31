The Leagues Panthers have picked up three straight victories to start the GDCA Fourth Grade season after a six-wicket win over Exies Eagles.
The Eagles won the toss and elected to bat, but it was a tough start as Wesley Wate struck with the first ball of the match to remove Lachlan Spry (0).
Esther Sanson removed Jake Suine (2) shortly after before the Eagles were able to fight back, with Kawerra Senavirathna and Nate Hayllar leading the way.
The third wicket pairing was able to get their side to 54 before Vaibhav Patel (1/5) struck to remove Senavirathna (32), while 15 runs later, Hayllar (20) also departed when he was bowled by Will Ruggeri (1/15).
Kobi Nancarrow (43) kept the scoreboard ticking over with contributions from Darby Robertson (13), and Ollie Nancarrow (11*) helped the Exies side finish on 142 when they were bowled out in the 22nd over.
While Leagues were on the back foot early with the wickets of Eamon Hill (0) and Ruggeri (8), Reif Leach (50 ret.) and Patel (52 ret.) were both able to post fifties.
Bayley Hill (16) was able to help his side get closer to the line before he fell to Robertson (2/17) it didn't halt the Panthers as they were able to come away with a six-wicket win.
Meanwhile, Hanwood picked up a 10-wicket win over Diggers.
Meshw Patel (25) and Hudson Crack (25) got starts before Diggers were bowled out for 91. Bradley Whitworth (51 ret.) set the Wanderers up for success before Lachlan Wynne (15*) and Mason Caughey (13*) got their side over the line with 10 over remaining.
