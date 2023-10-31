The Area News
Heart Racers stay unbeaten in Griffith Touch's Women's Division One

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
October 31 2023 - 4:09pm
The Heart Racers have picked up their third straight win of the Griffith Touch Women's Division One season after a come-from-behind win over Black Line.

