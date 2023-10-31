The Heart Racers have picked up their third straight win of the Griffith Touch Women's Division One season after a come-from-behind win over Black Line.
It was an evenly contested first 10 minutes, with neither side able to make a breakthrough before Melinda Taylor found her way over, but the lead was short-lived as some quick feet from Johane Oberholzer saw her able to get over.
It went try for try again in the back end of the first half as Monique Rossi found her way over for Black Line before, right on halftime, Ellie Matthews crossed to make it 2-2 at the break.
Matthews scored again in the early stages of the first half, and the Heart Racers had their first lead of the game, but from the following play, Mel Bonetti found her way over.
When Megan Lonsdale scored her first of the night, it proved to be the catalyst for the Heart Racers to go on what proved to be a match-winning run.
It would be a natural hat-trick for Lonsdale, who scored the next two tries before Erin Bonetti made it a four-try game and all but wrapped up the clash.
Lonsdale put the icing on the cake with her fourth of the night to secure an 8-3 win.
In the other women's game, Applied Engineering maintained their pursuit of the Heart Racers after coming away with a 7-2 win over Gem Girls.
Applied Engineering is just two points behind the Heart Racers in the battle for first.
Meanwhile, in the men's top division, it is shaping up to be a close season, with first through to fifth separated by just two points after the opening four rounds.
MJ Hams Transport were able to make it two wins in as many weeks and elevated them into third after coming away with an 8-6 win over Guidolin Agrimac.
J Fallon Building's undefeated start to the season came to an end as George Duncan Electrics were able to come away with a 5-3 win.
Marchiori Construction moved into equal first after a narrow 6-5 win over The Legend.
