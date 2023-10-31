Evalesi Taupeamuhu and Jarrel Williams have represented Kalinda School well, with strong performances at the NSWPSSA and NSWCHSSA Athletics carnivals, respectively.
Evalesi competed in the senior girls' multi-class division at the primary school event in five events, coming home with a gold medal in shot put with a throw of 7.93m, which was almost 50cm ahead of second, which has seen her qualify for Nationals.
She followed that up with an eighth-place finish in discus with a distance of 10.93m, a tenth placed finish at the long jump with a distance of 1.82m and finished it off with a 10th-place finish in the 100m event.
Meanwhile, Jarrel competed in three events at the high school event in the 12-15yrs boys division.
RELATED
His best finish came in shot put as a throw of 5.59m was enough to see him come away with an eighth-place finish, while he came away with ninth in discus with a throw of 10.57m and a tenth-place finish in the long jump.
It has been a strong year for Kalinda, which started with hosting their own carnival for the first time, which attracted disabled students from schools in Griffith as well as Gralee School from Leeton.
From there, the school had a number of students qualify for Riverina.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.