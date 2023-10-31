The Area News
Evalesi Taupeamuhu and Jarrel Williams perform well at State Athletics carnivals

By Liam Warren
Updated October 31 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 12:15pm
Evalesi Taupeamuhu and Jarrel Williams have represented Kalinda School well, with strong performances at the NSWPSSA and NSWCHSSA Athletics carnivals, respectively.

