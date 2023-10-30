The annual Griffith Sequence Dancers Group ball was back in style on October 21, holding the first since the pandemic.
Some 40 people gathered at the Yenda Diggers Club for the show which saw $7000 raised for MIA charities and organsations.
They included RDA, Can Assist Griffith and Country Hope which each received $1500, while the Griffith Women's Refuge and Coleambally Can Assist received $500.
Member Leonie Meginley said supporting the diggers club as well as an array of organsations was the highlight of the night.
"For me, helping the diggers club by having the event there was so important. Many clubs are run by volunteers and being able to bring people through the doors is big boost," she said.
"I was very pleased with the number of people who attended, some of which came from as far as Narrandera and Trunkey Creek. We had wonderful live music by Cootamundra's Keys and Strings and I received a lot of great feedback on the night."
Since forming in 2008, the Griffith Sequence Dancers Group has held over 10 balls and meet regularly every Tuesday night at the Griffith Senior Citizens hall.
Over the years they have given approximately $40,000 to local charities and have even aided a Ukrainian refugee.
Mrs Meginley is hoping to see young people attend the weekly meetings, saying its a great way to learn new skills as well as exercise the mind and body.
"Sequence dancing tends to appeal to older generations, but we would love to see more youngsters come along to give it a try," she said.
"It's great exercise and is really beneficial for the brain as you learn coordination and step patterns.
"We do everything, from foxtrots, waltz, the Cha Cha, and other moves comprising a different number of beats. It's a great thing to learn and everyone is welcome to attend in a social atmosphere," she said.
Those wishing to find out more can email sequencedancers@icloud.com
