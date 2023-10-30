The Area News
Griffith Sequence Dancers Ball at Yenda Diggers Club raises $7000 for charity groups

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated October 31 2023 - 11:16am, first published 9:39am
Betty Mott (Griffith Womens Refuge), Vic Bellato (Coleambally Can Assist), Elsie Nancarrow (RDA), Louise Feltracco (Hospital Auxillary) and Maureen Burley of Can Assist and Country Hope on the night. Picture supplied
The annual Griffith Sequence Dancers Group ball was back in style on October 21, holding the first since the pandemic.

