Hanwood has picked up the first outright victory in the GDCA Third Grade competition for the 2023/34 season after success in Coleambally.
Having had the Nomads at 6/31 at stumps after the first day's play, the Wanderers wasted little time wrapping up the 40-over encounter.
Cruz Hickey (13) offered some resistance for Coleambally before Kadon Williams (4/12) and Owen Robinson (4/26) picked up the remaining wickets to see the Nomads bowled out for 59.
The second innings turned into a 10-over game with the time remaining, and Hanwood set an imposing 2/141 off their 10 with Robinson (55 ret.), Kadon Williams (24) and Jordon Williams (30*) leading the way.
Nick McGibbon (4/5) did the damage with the ball for the Wanderers as they were able to restrict the Nomads to 5/50 off their 10 to come away with the victory.
Exies Eagles were able to come away with a six-wicket win over Coro Cougars.
Tasked with chasing 183, Fletcher Robertson (62*) and Ted Files (58) led the way.
