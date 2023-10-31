The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Hanwood Wanderers secure full points against Coleambally Nomads

By Liam Warren
October 31 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hanwood has picked up the first outright victory in the GDCA Third Grade competition for the 2023/34 season after success in Coleambally.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.