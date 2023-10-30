The Exies Eagles maintained their gap at the top of the second-grade table after coming away with a seven-wicket win over Leagues Panthers.
It was a tough start for the Panthers after they won the toss and elected to bat, with Teei Piawi (1) falling early to the bowling of Ryan Bock (1/7).
Vince Hellier (14) got a start before falling to the bowling of Don Jayasuriya (2/13), who followed that up with the wicket of Joe MacGillivray-Reeves (5) with Joel Schaefer, also departing when he was bowled by Suman Poudel (1/23).
Ben Leach (12), Morgan Tiere (16*), Teau Woetai (13) and Leo Forner (14) got starts but couldn't push on with Ali Mehdi (2/8), Ibraheem Ali (2/27) and Jasen Doidge (2/7) did the damage as Leagues were bowled out for 107.
While Piawi (1/17) was able to make the breakthrough with the wicket of Fletcher Robertson (3) and Raj Singh (1/18) dismissed Scott Rankin (16), that was the end of the success for the Panthers as the Eagles took control. Mehdi (33), Jayasuriya (14*) and Ryan Bock (24*) were able to guide their side to a seven-wicket win.
In the Friday night game, Coro was able to come away with one of the most convincing wins of the season so far with a 95-run victory over Hanwood.
After Coro won the toss and elected to bat, it was actually Hanwood who was able to get the upper hand, with Jamie Bennett (2) falling to the bowling of Raman Khillrian.
The Cougars ran away with the game from there as Jonathon Morris and Yash More put on 154 runs, with both batsmen able to post 50s before More (79) fell to the bowling of Khillrian (3/32), who followed it up with the dismissal of Bohdy Martyn (4).
Morris (71*) ended up carrying the bat in his return as Coro finished their 35 overs on 3/172.
Rahul Giran (38) was the only Wanderers to offer any kind of resistance as Bennett (6/17) ripped through the batting line-up, finding himself on a hat-trick twice as the Hanwood side were eventually bowled out for 77.
Out at Coleambally, the Nomads were able to come away with a 34-run win over Exies Diggers.
The lower order from the Coleambally side got their side out of a bit of trouble after Damien Browning (4/8) did the damage as Sanil Babu (20), Shawn Iddles (30*) and Cooper Smith (24) got their side to 147.
While Rocky Perre (22), Jay Mitchell (24), Browning (24) and Daniel Dossetor (33) were able to get starts, it wasn't enough as Diggers were bowled out for 113.
Tim Edgcumbe, Iddles, Andrew McIntyre and Charlie Lamont picked up two wickets each.
