Griffith's Soroptimists have raised hundreds of dollars for the Griffith Breast Cancer Support Group, with a mammoth effort bringing them together for a good cause.
The group met on October 21 for a themed High Tea in honour of the cause, tying into an annual social catch-up and raising over $500 for the Griffith Breast Cancer Support Group.
Jennifer van den Hoek organised the party and was thrilled with how well it had gone.
"I was beside myself. Every single bit of it was a complete success and that just blows my mind. Everyone came together and just put in the effort to step out of themselves a little bit and participate, and that made it a success," she said.
"I just smiled the whole time, I could not have been happier."
Ms van den Hoek had been inspired to put together a 'Mad Hatter Tea Party' after attending one hosted by Lynda Franks raising money for Tresillian.
"We became friends, I said to her 'Can you help me out here?' and she agreed but said 'You cannot pay me, we must do it for charity,'" said Ms van den Hoek.
"My daughter has just gone through breast cancer ... Griffith Breast Cancer Support Group were out-of-this-world amazing! They helped pay for travel back and forth to Melbourne and as a mum, this blew me away and I thought 'I must help.'"
Once the charity was decided, the pair got to work putting together the celebration in Ms van den Hoek's backyard. She was thrilled with the commitment to the theme shown by the attendees, even more than the turnout.
"We have about 32 members, 20 attended and every single one of them made the effort to dress the part and be part of it."
While the exact number raised hasn't been calculated yet, the group raised over $500 and Ms van den Hoek estimated the final count would be between $500 and $750.
"It took my breath away. It overwhelmed my heart."
