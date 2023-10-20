What comes next after rate decision

Griffith City Council is preparing to vote on the Special Rate Variation at the October 24 meeting. Here's what happens after the decision is made.
Council staff have recommended that the councillors vote to apply to IPART for a permanent SRV of 10.5 per cent for the next three financial years, including a 3 per cent assumed rate peg increase, a cumulative increase of 34.9 per cent.
If councillors go for it, they'll need to notify IPART that they intend to apply for an SRV by November 25 and finish their application by February 5, 2024. IPART will then conduct their own community consultation before deciding whether to approve or deny the application.
Griffith councillors are also being encouraged to include some caveats to the proposal, with senior management staff reporting to Council quarterly with details of additional revenue options and cost saving measures.
Council is also recommended to review the Financial Hardship Policy to ensure assistance is available to ratepayers who struggle to keep up with the increased costs.
Of course, there's another option of not applying for the variation, which will mean difficult decisions to come.
Griffith City Council currently needs to generate income or savings of $4 million dollars per year for the general fund to remain sustainable, which without the SRV, would require cutting or reducing services.
The services to be cut in that eventuality are yet to be decided, however council staff have put together a draft list of services that could be cut to achieve the four million.
The recommendations include significant cuts to the operating budgets of Griffith's aquatic facilities, community services and events, as well as cuts to the Griffith Regional Art Gallery and the Griffith Regional Theatre.
Councillors will make the call at the council meeting on October 24 at 7pm. The meeting will be livestreamed at Griffith City Council's facebook page.
