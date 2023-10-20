The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Needy Paws Dog Rescue has put the call out for more foster carers as demand increases

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated October 20 2023 - 11:43am, first published 11:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amanda and her kids fell in love with Jasper, a rescue dog. Picture supplied
Amanda and her kids fell in love with Jasper, a rescue dog. Picture supplied

Needy Paws Dog Rescue is in desperate need for more foster carers to look after their canine friends while they wait to be rehomed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.