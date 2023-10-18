The Exies Eagles will head to Exies No. 2 on Saturday, hoping to build on the momentum gained from their win over the defending premiers last weekend when they take on Exies Diggers.
The Eagles side will be hoping for a repeat performance from their top order against a Diggers side who showed they can be dangerous with the ball.
Travers Pickmere, Zac Dart, Arshdeep Sandhu and Ahmed Bilal all made starts against the Cougars and a repeat performance this weekend will go a long way to seeing them pick up their second win of the season.
Meanwhile, for Diggers, they will be hoping for a better performance with the bat in their second game of the season.
Kyle Pete was the only Diggers batsman to really make an impact on the scoreboard, and the side will be hoping Theo Valeri and captain Ben Fattore will be able to fair better this weekend.
These two sides will likely be fighting over the final spot in the top four come the end of the season, so picking up points against each other could prove to be the difference at the end of the season.
First ball at Exies No. 2 will be delivered at 1pm on Saturday.
