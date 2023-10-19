After performing at the Darlington Point Spring Fest, I was approached by Sean Pattison asking if I was in a band already as local band Lowrider were looking for a new singer. I went to practice the following Monday, which turned into another practice Tuesday, then Wednesday and then the Thursday - where I was asked "what are you doing tomorrow night? We have a gig at the Leagues Club". We only had about 30 songs down, but we made it work. I am forever grateful for this push into the deep end because I haven't looked back, my inner rock chick was born. The band had a few name changes over time but most memorable was Bittersweet. We pushed the limits on acoustic rock covers, road tripping to the best small country pubs around and playing music with mates.

