Alison Fraser is a passionate musician and vocalist who was born to rock the stage and the latest in our profiles with the Griffith Musicians Club.
What was your first experience of music?
I am very fortunate to be born into a very musical family on my dad's side. Dad had an unreal record collection which would blast through the house on weekends, ZZ Top, Icehouse, Dire Straits, Alannah Myles, Taylor Dane, Supertramp, Randy Travis, were some of my favourites. Our family gatherings would consist of myself and younger cousins watching my nanna, aunties and dad singing and playing guitar.
Classics like Delta Dawn, Take me home country roads, The Rose, More than Words are still sung at our family gatherings 30 years later. Going to school at Griffith North and Griffith High, I always had great opportunities to be on stage at the regional theatre.
After school I had a chance to participate in the local version of 'It Takes 2' raising money for charities and working alongside Pat Sergi and Ian Ippoliti was a great memory and great start to my singing career. For this project I started singing lessons with Lorraine Sutton who worked on improving my technique and breathing. After 14 years of pub gigs, the old voice is still holding up ... just.
After performing at the Darlington Point Spring Fest, I was approached by Sean Pattison asking if I was in a band already as local band Lowrider were looking for a new singer. I went to practice the following Monday, which turned into another practice Tuesday, then Wednesday and then the Thursday - where I was asked "what are you doing tomorrow night? We have a gig at the Leagues Club". We only had about 30 songs down, but we made it work. I am forever grateful for this push into the deep end because I haven't looked back, my inner rock chick was born. The band had a few name changes over time but most memorable was Bittersweet. We pushed the limits on acoustic rock covers, road tripping to the best small country pubs around and playing music with mates.
I was lucky enough to marry my guitarist, James. Our love and dedication for music has flowed on to our current band Cherry Bomb.
Who inspires you?
Years ago, watching The Glenn Forner Trio while pouring beers at the old Gemini Hotel, inspired me to get onto the other side of the bar and start singing in my own band. Rock mums like Christina Smith and Marissa Lucas have paved the way and motivate me to keep at it. Being a mum, juggling kids, work, and music can be a struggle. But at the end of the day, music is good for the soul and is a great outlet. Happy mum, Happy children!
Do you have a favourite song or style to play?
Surprising the crowds with covers of bands with male vocalists like ACDC, John Fogerty and Nirvana in between 90s dance mixes always make it a memorable night.
Who do you listen to?
Some days it's Alicia Keys, others its System of a Down depending on my mood. That's the greatest thing about music, it can turn your day around with a simple beat or lyric.
Favourite gig and why?
Not my actual gig but being brought up on stage to sing with Sarah McLeod at Chant duVin, and Mahalia Barnes at Groove and Graze top the list. Destination weddings, and any of the small country pubs that allows the patrons to dance on the bar is always a wild night.
How do you feel about the music scene in Griffith?
Live music in Griffith will only continue to thrive if venues and patrons support it. I would love to see more family friendly festivals like Day in the Orchard and Groove and Graze.
