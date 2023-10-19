The Star Shopper campaign is back for another year, encouraging consumers to shop local in the busy Christmas period.
For the third year, stores in Griffith are being encouraged to register as a 'Star Business' and participate in a town-wide competition over the busiest shopping period in the year. From November 1 to December 15, shoppers at Star Businesses will go into a draw to win a first prize of $500 or one of five $100 vouchers to spend at any Star Business.
Mayor Doug Curran said that the feedback from previous years had been positive and shown a boost to local business.
"The feedback we received from participating stores in previous years is that it definitely helped attract shoppers. By spending locally, residents not only get to put back into our wonderful community, but also have the chance to win."
Manager of the Griffith Athlete's Foot Glennis Damini said that they had participated last year, but hadn't seen a huge benefit.
"It's hard to judge but I think it's good that they pull it out for people to support local businesses instead of shopping online ... it doesn't make a big change for our business though."
Owner of Sultan Hobbies Orrin Salton felt similarly but said it had helped a little.
"I didn't put much extra thought into it," she said.
"The plan is to do it again, I do think it helped. It's great that the community is doing it and it's a great way to encourage local business."
Owner of Earth Essence Collection Juanita Cook, on the other hand, said that as a gift shop, they had done extra well during the Christmas season.
"It brought customers in, it was really good for me personally. Definitely more than the usual," she said.
"I'll definitely be doing it again."
Businesses can now register for the Star Shopper campaign or the Sidewalk Sale at ttwafqtd.paperform.co or glow2680.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.