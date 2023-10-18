After one of the most successful seasons for the club in recent memory, Yoogali SC celebrated in style with their presentation night held at the Southside Leagues Club.
The club did the double in the Capital Premier League, with first grade securing promotion with the league title while backing it up with the cup on the final day with victory over Queanbeyan City,
Club president Luke Santolin felt the success came from the commitment shown not only on the field but also off it.
"It kind of clicked, and the best thing was that we just had a few extra bodies on board across all levels across the committee, coaching, and we recruited well," he said.
"Sometimes that's all it takes, and you find the tipping point because I'd like to think that we always give it our best shot and we are always competitive, but this year those few extra people across all levels brought us that success."
There is no rest for the champions, though, as they prepare to take on their toughest challenge yet in the Capital Football National Premier League with planning to start shortly.
"The thing was to get past presentation and give everyone a chance to reset, but we will be meeting in the next couple of weeks to start the charge," he said.
"We have to keep growing and improving and give it our best shot."
After a strong first season at the club Josh De Rossi took out the first-grade best and fairest award, with Santolin praising his impact at the club.
"He was a good pick up, but we didn't know what sort of player or personality that we were getting," he said.
"He ticked a lot of boxes with not only his performances on the field, he was scoring goals, and it super fit.
"There are probably three or four who are relentless at training both nights a week and always leading the charge, and he is certainly one of them."
RELATED
Awards
First Grade
Best and Fairest: Josh De Rossi
Players Player: Josh De Rossi
Rookie of the Year: Reuben Donadel
Coaches Award: Isaac Donadel
Under 23s
Best and Fairest: Jake Fattore
Players Player: Luke Armanini
Most Improved: Fabian Cacopardo
Coaches Award: Lucas Signor
Goal of the Year: Kaide Castle
Clubman of the Year: Samuel Raciti
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.