There will only be one undefeated side left in the GDCA First Grade competition after this weekend as Hanwood and Leagues Panthers face off at Exies No.1 in the 50-over clash on Saturday.
The Wanderers made a strong start to the season against Exies Eagles before backing that up with a three-wicket win over Diggers last weekend, sit at the top of the standings.
Leagues picked up a victory over the Coro Cougars in the first round before having the bye last weekend and will look to hit the ground running again when they return to the middle.
Dean Catanzariti has returned as captain of the Hanwood side, having stepped aside in 2018, and is excited to be back in the top job.
"Really happy and keen for it," he said.
"It was my first year off footy, and I have been keen to get stuck right into it."
The hopes for this season is pretty simple for the Wanderers this season, they want to win.
"We just want to do a bit better than we did last year," he said.
"We didn't make the final and lost the one-day final, so hopefully we can go all the way."
Catanzariti feels that the strong start comes from their batting, even though he has admitted it hasn't been the consistency that's made the difference.
"Our batting hasn't been consistent, but each week we have had someone pitch in, and we have been able to score a half-decent total," he said.
"That's the key really. You just need someone to score a few runs, and everyone else can work around them."
The Wanderers will be without Sushant Modgil, who has been one of the newcomers to the club, but they will welcome back left-armer Josh Carn, who missed the clash with Diggers last weekend.
Leagues will also be welcoming back captain Jimmy Binks and Connor Matherson back into the side, who missed their round one clash, which will strengthen the side's batting and bowling.
Meanwhile, in the 40-over clash, Exies Eagles will be looking to pick up back-to-back wins when they take on Diggers at Exies No. 2.
Both games will get underway at 1pm on Saturday afternoon.
