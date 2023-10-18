The Area News
Hanwood Wanderers face off with Leagues Panthers in GDCA First Grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated October 18 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 3:20pm
There will only be one undefeated side left in the GDCA First Grade competition after this weekend as Hanwood and Leagues Panthers face off at Exies No.1 in the 50-over clash on Saturday.

