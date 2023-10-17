With a basically new-look line-up, the Griffith Demons women's side was always going to have their work cut out for them when they took on defending MIA League champions Leeton.
It was an even start to the game, with the sides trading baskets in the opening stages before Leeton was able to break away in the back end of the first quarter to take a nine-point lead into the first break.
The Eagles ball movement had been a bit more clinical, and they were able to move out to a 15-point lead, heading into halftime up 36-22.
The margin remained around that point until, once again, Leeton was able to break away further to take a 17-point lead into the final change.
The Eagles continued to press home their advantage in the final quarter to walk away with a 65-40 win to start the season.
Coach Carolyn Snow felt that considering the lead-up to the match, it was an acceptable result/
"I only had three players on Thursday, so there was a lot of ringing around," she said.
"We had quite a few away, which isn't to take anything away from the way that Leeton played. Some of our girls didn't know each other prior to the game. It was tough, but it could have been a lot worse."
While Belinda Weeks will still be a couple of weeks away from returning to the side, Emmerson Waide should be back for this weekend's clash with Narrandera.
One of the pleasing aspects of the game was the transition into women's basketball for Mackenzie Hassan, Shamia Williams and Isabella Cullen.
