The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Black Line see off Gem Girls in Griffith Touch Women's Division One

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated October 17 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 2:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a nail-biting finish to the second-round clash between Black Line and Gem Girls, with just a single try separating the sides in the Women's top division.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.