It was a nail-biting finish to the second-round clash between Black Line and Gem Girls, with just a single try separating the sides in the Women's top division.
It was a clash between a winner and loser from the opening round, and it was a strong start by the Gem Girls, who were able to score with their first possession.
It was a short-lived lead as Mel Bonetti was able to find her way over after making the most of a quick tap close to the line and level the score for Black Line.
It was two in quick succession for the Black Line side after a forward pass gave them field position, and Bonetti was able to get over for her second in quick succession.
It was three in a row to end the half for the Black Line side as they were able to take a 3-1 lead into the halftime break.
Knowing they needed to strike first in the second half, the Gem Girls were able to pull the margin back to just one try when Lara Rossetto was able to dive over and just evade a last-ditch tag from the Black Line defence.
With time winding down, Melinda Taylor was able to get over to restore the Black Line's two-try advantage with little time remaining on the clock.
While there was little remaining in the game, a line break from Ella Morrissey saw her able to race away from the Black Line defence to make it a one-try game once more.
That was as close as they got, however, with the Black Line side able to pick up their first win of the season.
In the other women's top division game, Physifitness looked to go two from two against Applied Engineering, who had the round one bye, and they were able to pick up the win on the first opportunity with a 7-4 win over the Physifitness side.
While there is no side who has gone two from two in the women's competition, there are two sides with perfect records in the men's top division.
Defending champions, Marchiori Construction maintained their perfect record after coming away with a 7-5 win over George Duncan Electrics.
J Fallon Building are on top of the table after coming away with a 5-2 win over Guidolin Agrimac, while The Legend came away with a 5-3 win over MJ Hams Transport.
