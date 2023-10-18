Victory almost a certainty for Andreazza

In the long course Moreno Chiappin (25minutes 5 seconds) bolted home for 1st place, his previous best was 16th in race 2. The unpredictable Yo-yo like Patrick Taylor (23m42s) was 2nd, previous placings have been 1, 23, 27, ab, 4, 19 and now 2. Neither of these two are in contention for the trophy. Equal 3rd place went to Mark Andreazza (21m58s) who leads the competition with 174 points, and Rodney Savage (22m28s) who is second in the competition on 143 points.

