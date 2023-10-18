Victory almost a certainty for Andreazza

To dust or not to dust, a conundrum for several Feral families. After race 7 of the Arsova competition there are only two more races to go.
Does Isabella Bruekeri dust the trophy shelf for husband Mark Andreazza as winning the long course trophy moved from a reasonable possibility last week to an almost certainty this week.
The changes in Mark's circumstances resulted from Aidan Fattore copping a 45 second increase in his handicap and changed placing from 1st to 18th and Adrian Baird AWOL this week.
Meanwhile in the short course competition Edward Palmer's almost unassailable lead after 1st place in the first three races has narrowed to a very slim margin - 6 points - going into race 8 next week. Going into race 4 he had one minute added to his handicap while rival Nate Mingay has only picked up a 15 second handicap increase during the competition.
Stealthily sneaking up from behind both Edward and Nate is Tammy Mingay who this week overtook son Nate and is one point ahead of him for second place. The conundrum: - does Mrs Palmer begin to prepare a place on the trophy cabinet for Edward? does Tammy confidently tidy up and dust her own trophy shelf or do both hers and Nates just in case?
In the long course Moreno Chiappin (25minutes 5 seconds) bolted home for 1st place, his previous best was 16th in race 2. The unpredictable Yo-yo like Patrick Taylor (23m42s) was 2nd, previous placings have been 1, 23, 27, ab, 4, 19 and now 2. Neither of these two are in contention for the trophy. Equal 3rd place went to Mark Andreazza (21m58s) who leads the competition with 174 points, and Rodney Savage (22m28s) who is second in the competition on 143 points.
These guys posted a PB and have been running consistently over the past few weeks. Derek Goullet (24m04s) followed then the first female back Tracey Josling (28m50s). After missing two weeks Steven Bourke (28m02s) was 7th then the second female Lena Sergi (29m30s). After a month's spell Simon Fattore (30m13s) took out 9th place and finishing in the top 10 was Jaidyn Roach (20m59s)
A PB from Tammy Mingay (17m13s) was enough to have her stand in the centre of the short course podium for the first time, to her right with a PB was Nate Mingay (12m36s) and to the left Callum Vecchio (14m04s). Just missing a podium place was Edward Palmer (19m49s) and Chloe Morshead (19m19s).
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 5:30pm start. Some people chose to run, and others enjoy a walk and a chat, either way all are welcome to join us.
