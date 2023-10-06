A plan for a block of units providing social housing is $50,000 short of getting underway, prompting a call to local businesses and philanthropists to help fund the vital service.
A partnership between the Sisters of Mercy and the Saint Vincent de Paul Society has provided most of the money for a block of land that could be used for social housing provided by Amelie Housing - a subsidiary of the Saint Vincent de Paul Society that creates social and emergency accommodation.
The currently vacant land sits on Belford Road, a central location in walking distance to Banna Avenue, and has been up for sale for several months.
Sister of Mercy Theresa Foley said that they wanted to 'leave something for the town' in honour of the group's centenary in 2021.
"The Sisters of Mercy have put in a large amount of money, but we're $50,000 short ... All we need is the money," she said.
"We're really looking for people in the community to actually come forward and offer assistance ... It could be five businesses, putting up $10,000."
IN OTHER NEWS
Once the land is bought, the Saint Vincent de Paul Society will take over management of construction, and will provide ongoing management within the supported accommodation.
"On that development application, there's a house provided for a caretaker. The Saint Vincent de Paul Society will be able to come in and see the people, monitor it and make sure it's being kept well," said President of Vinnies Griffith Care and Support Centre Yvonne Couper.
"It will be up to our members to come along and visit. If they have special needs, we can look into that."
Ms Couper was 'ecstatic' to be so close to such a game-changing development.
While the plan is for short to medium-term accommodation, Ms Couper said they planned to have at least one unit vacant for emergencies.
"I'm just ecstatic if it happens ... We often have people come in off the street and we have to pay accommodation for motels and hotels for a night so this will stop that."
Reverend Andrew Grace from the Sacred Heart Parish added that it was an ideal location to provide that support, particularly for those without a car.
"In our world where we have a growing gap between the haves, and the have-nots - we need to support the have-nots. We hear of these people sleeping out in the cold and it breaks your heart."
More information and donation options are available by contacting Yvonne Couper at 0438 623 612 or the Sacred Heart Parish office at 6962 1533.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.