A less structured painting class is improving people's mental health, with coffee and chats mixing with paint in order to create a comfortable, relaxing environment.
Michelle Harpley has been running 'Coffee, Chat and Create' sessions for a little over a year after working in retail, and heading into term 4 of her classes, has just added leatherworking to her repertoire of craft activities.
"I started this about 12 months ago at home with friends... I did painting by myself and for myself, a few friends said they would like to learn - and then two became four, four became six and six became eight," Ms Harpley said.
"I make it fun, we have a bit of music. I've got all ages - grandmothers coming with grandsons, mothers with daughters. All different ages from five to 85."
The classes have taken off in popularity, even with minimal promotion - now expanding to a five sessions a week ranging from pastels and acrylic workshops to charcoal and pencil drawings. Not oil paintings though, due to the cost and overpowering smell of oils.
READ MORE
Even aside from learning art, the real benefit for many seems to be the chance to connect with each other and recharge, and Ms Harpley said that on some sessions, people didn't even paint that much.
"It's a lot about addressing mental health and loneliness, and having fun while they're learning art. Now I've started some leatherwork classes ... People have been asking about that so I thought I'd do that as well," she added.
"You get some lovely comments when people have left, how they enjoyed it and it was a pleasure ... Even people who are just struggling after COVID-19 - There's a really big issue out here ... I'm not trained for more than that but I listen. It doesn't go any further but I just listen."
The introduction of leatherwork to the classes comes from Ms Harpley's experience, learning with her dad and inheriting his tools - some of which she still uses now.
"My father taught me many years ago, and before I was married - I used to sell to a few stores. It was quite a thing then to make belts and bridles and things," she said.
Ms Harpley is now getting ready for a new term of "Coffee, Chat and Create" sessions, and more information can be found on her facebook page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.