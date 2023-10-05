The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Unstructured art classes are improving the mental health and reducing isolation of those in Griffith and beyond

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
October 5 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 'Coffee, Chat and Create' sessions are bringing people together to learn art, as well as connect with each other. Picture supplied.
The 'Coffee, Chat and Create' sessions are bringing people together to learn art, as well as connect with each other. Picture supplied.

A less structured painting class is improving people's mental health, with coffee and chats mixing with paint in order to create a comfortable, relaxing environment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.